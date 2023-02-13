Residents launch legal action over Western Road diversions

People living in streets where buses are being diverted for up to two years during Western Road roadworks have launched legal action against the council.

Diversions started last month to resurface the road and pavements, install a central strip to help pedestrians cross and redesign the junction with Dyke Road.

The work means buses can’t use the road in both directions, and so on 28 December, the council published a temporary traffic order (TTO) removing a restriction on heavy goods using Upper North Street and Montpelier Terrace.

This has allowed Brighton and Hove Buses to divert its eastbound Western Road routes along Upper North Street, using Montpelier Road and Regent Hill.

Residents petitioned the council, but have been told there’s no alternative.

However, they have now spoken to environmental law specialists, and have sent a letter to the council saying they intend to take action as they feel the TTO was issued unlawfully.

They have formed a new group called the Western Road Redirection Action Group (WRRAG), and launched a crowdfunder to cover legal fees.

So far, the campaign has raised £3,790 of a £4,000 target.

Resident Gillian Durham, who started the crowdfunder, said: “Since we became aware of the proposed diversion on 18 November 2022, we have made every effort to try to get the council to recognise the brutality of its plans on our safety, and on our health and wellbeing.

“Since the redirection began on 9 January 2023, we have reported details of collisions and other health and safety issues.

“Unfortunately, taking legal action is expensive but the council has to be accountable for the stress and danger we are exposed to.

“I have been overwhelmed by the response – 45 hours after the site went live, we are close to our all-or-nothing target.

“Thank you to all who have pledged their support. We are enormously grateful.”

The grounds of the challenge are that TTOs cannot be used to remove weight restrictions, and that there is no justification given for the 24-month duration of the order.

The legal team, Mrs Durham says, has also identified consultation flaws in the process.

The letter calls on the council to revoke the TTO, and if this does not happen, she will commence legal proceedings to get it quashed.

The group has consulted the Environmental Law Foundation, a network of lawyers and experts who have helped fight the removal of cycle lanes in Kensington and Chelsea, helped protect a wildlife site in Hastings and awarding village green status to a field in an East Sussex hamlet.

They are being assisted by Richard Buxton Solicitors, a law firm specialising in environmental and planning law, which recently successfully challenged Bristol City Council’s decision to allow Bristol Zoo to use downland as a temporary car park.

A spokesman for Brighton and Hove City Council said: “We have received this letter and are considering its contents. We are unable to comment further at this stage.”