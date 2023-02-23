Council tax to go up 5 per cent as council agrees £1.1bn budget

Brighton and Hove City Council has agreed a £1.1 billion budget for the coming year and voted to put up the council tax by 4.99 per cent.

Proposed cuts to spending on public toilets have been reversed, with the Greens promising extra funds after a public and political outcry.

At the same time Labour pushed through a £1.1 million cut in the funding for the Hanover and Tarner Low Traffic Neighbourhood scheme to help shore up other parts of the budget.

Councillors from all three parties spent six and a half hours debating the spending and saving plans for the 2023-24 financial year which starts in April.

Council tax bills, which include precepts to help fund police and fire services, will rise by .5.2 per cent in total.

Two people or more in a typical band D property in Brighton and Hove can expect to pay £2,227.91 – or £185.66 a month – in the coming year, up £109.60 from £2,118.31.

The council’s element of the council tax bill for an average band D home will rise by £89.60 from £1,794.03 to £1,883.63.

The Sussex police and crime commissioner’s precept for a typical band D council tax property will be £239.91 – up from £224.91 in the current financial year.

And the East Sussex Fire Authority precept will add £104.37 to an average band D council tax bill – up £5 from £99.37 this year.

Further savings will almost certainly have to be found, with projected shortfalls in the medium term – from 2024 to 2027 – of £44 million.

The financial challenges have been exacerbated by increasing demand for services, high inflation, the continuing fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and the “cost of living crisis”.