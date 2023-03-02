New youth centre planned for Knoll Pavilion



Hangleton is set to get a new youth centre as part of a pilot to help tackle antisocial behaviour in the area.

The Hangleton and Knoll Project wants to build the centre in Knoll Park between the Hangleton Bowling Club and Knoll Pavilion, facing homes along Stapley Road.

It has applied to Brighton and Hove City Council for permission for a single-storey building to house a youth hub.

The project applied with Cityparks to the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) for funding, and was one of four successful bids.

The grant from Government will finalised if the planning application is approved by Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee.

The planning application says: “This pilot provides a unique opportunity to meet proven need for youth space, located within Knoll Park, an estate which lacks services/facilities, where there is no nearby youth space.

“The site provides an opportunity to deliver further regeneration benefits and improvements to the local area.”

It says the building would incidentally increase “passive surveillance and footfall” around the area.

The proposed building’s disabled access, graffiti-resistant cladding and an outside deck area were well received by residents giving feedback at community engagement events by the Hangleton and Knoll Project in November.

The design includes a distinct curved roof, which is intended to protect the building from being climbed.

The building has approximately 180m² space, including a shared hall space with an open communal kitchen.

Built-in desks for homework and furniture would facilitate a space for larger community gatherings.

Informal meeting rooms are also included in the plans alongside office space for up to six staff.

Landscaping is also planned around the building, including climbing plants for the building facade.

The project at Knoll Park will be a precursor to a wider government programme to be rolled out nationally providing spaces for youth services.

The DCMS-led Youth Investment Fund aims to provide up to 300 new and redeveloped youth facilities in eligible levelling up areas across England.

The funding forms part of the Government’s National Youth Guarantee to improve access to regular out of school activities and opportunities to volunteer backed by more than £500 million investment.

Knoll Park, within the Knoll estate, was updated with a multi-use games area fundraised for by the Hangleton and Knoll Partnership in 2011.

The planning statement says the Knoll estate area has 24 percent of children and young people living in poverty and is an hour’s bus ride away from youth services in the city.

You can read the full plans on the council’s planning portal by searching for the reference BH2023/00361.