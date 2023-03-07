150 more artists added to The Great Escape Festival in Brighton

Tuesday 7 March 2023 – Today The Great Escape adds another huge number of further artists to play at this year’s Brighton festival featuring some of the best emerging names in music, including The Murder Capital, JGrrey, Hak Baker, Sophie May, Mae Stephens, L Devine and many more. The Great Escape, the festival for new music, will be kicking off the 2023 festival season, playing host to more than 450 up-and-coming artists and hotly tipped talent across 35+ walkable venues, alongside the music industry-led TGE conference, from 10-13 May 2023 in Brighton. Tickets for The Great Escape festival start from £40 for a day ticket, £105 for the weekend and are on sale HERE.

Joining the already stellar line-up of acts from across the globe are London indie-rock duo Sorry, riding on the immense success of their Top 20 UK Indie charting sophomore album Anywhere but Here, Irish post-punk band The Murder Capital, self-proclaimed G-Folk musician Hak Baker, TikTok sensation Mae Stephens and alt-pop star L Devine.

Also joining the line-up are The Maccabees’ Felix and Hugo White’s new project 86TVs, LA-based singer-songwriter Deb Never who has collaborations with slowthai, Brockhampton and Lava La Rue already under her belt, delicate and intricate melodist Maddie Zahm, jagged punk spirited PVA and one of Scotland’s biggest breakout stars of 2022, Dylan John Thomas.

Thriving through lockdown on TikTok, Sophie May broke onto the scene with her melodic folk pop, now joining The Great Escape line-up as one of 2023 hottest new artists. Nix Northwest will bring his mellifluous brand of jazz-inspired hip-hop as Fat Dog will undoubtedly entertain music fans with their upbeat electronic punk. RØRY will showcase her honest pop-punk that’s seen her boom on social media, musician and poet Heartworms is set to showcase their entrancing avant-garde post-punk, whilst duo Dolores Forever share dreamy indie-pop tunes, set to pair beautifully with the coastal sun. Additions continue with R&B rising star JGrrey, fierce Australian five-piece CIVIC, psychedelic noise-punk rockers The Gluts and saxophone-drum combo act O.

The Great Escape has today also released individual day tickets and two-day (Friday and Saturday) tickets that are now available for purchase. For fans unable to make the most of the traditional three-day weekend pass, these tickets give the perfect opportunity to visit the Brighton seaside for just the day, getting a taste for the exciting acts on offer at this year’s festival. Tickets are available to purchase now from HERE.

The music doesn’t set with the sun at The Great Escape as The Late Escape will return this year with a fantastic line-up of acts, keeping crowds pumped through the night. In partnership with eco-friendly fashion label The New Society, Friday night will see London hip-hop DJ Taylah Elaine take to the decks, with additional energizing performances from Ella DHC, Changing Currents and RAF. I. JORDAN spearheads Saturday night’s show with their high-energy electronic DJ set as LUXE and Daisha provide the beats and rhythms to keep the party going to close on another brilliant weekend in Brighton.

———————————————————————————————————————

ALT / INDIE

86TV’s | Ann Liu Cannon | Anna Bassy | Annahstasia | Another Sky | Blondes | Brad Heidi | Chanel Loren | Cooper T | Daisha | Divorce | Dolores Forever | Dylan John Thomas | Fat Dog | Freddy Merkky | Gengahr | Georgia Harmer | Girl Scout | Hak Baker | Haley Blais | Hallan | Heartworms | HEIR | Hex Girlfriend | Ikan Hyu | James Marriott | JazzyGold | JFDR | Joyeria | Lizzie Esau | MAZ | Moreish Idols | Nathan Aeli | Noisy | October & The Eyes | Penelope Trappes | Personal Trainer | PIER | PVA | Rio Rainz | Ruby Waters | SORRY | Spider | Tapir! | Teeth Machine | The Murder Capital | The New Cut | Tigerstate | Tramhaus | Vanille | Vona Vella | Wombo

The Great Escape have long been purveyors of the burgeoning indie scene, showcasing upcoming alternative acts from around the world throughout the Brighton Lanes. Visiting this year is an exciting roster of artists, including candid singer-songwriter Ann Liu Cannon, Italian-Nigerian R&B singer Anna Bassy, Nigerian-American singer Annahstasia, progressive British rock band Another Sky, TikTok indie sensation Blondes, Galway busker Brad Heidi, BRIT school alumni Chanel Loren, Manchester production duo Cooper T, resident Brighton DJ Daisha, Nottingham grunge 4-piece Divorce, laternative West London artist Freddy Merkky, Hackney indie rock band Gengahr, sun-soaked alternative songwriter Georgia Harmer, Swedish post punk outfit Girl Scout, shoegaze jammer Haley Blais, Portsmouth punks Hallan, Leeds pop group HEIR, Londoners Noah Yorke and James Knott’s project Hex Girlfriend, atmospheric Swiss duo Ikan Hyu, smooth Australian multi-instrumentalist JazzyGold, founding member of the Icelandic musical groups Samaris and Pascal Pinon JFDR, Canada-via-London spoken word artist Joyeria, Newcastle-based pop rocker Lizzie Esau, Brazilian electronic artist MAZ, new wave Cornish band Moreish Idols, Swedish indie singer Nathan Aeli, dance-rap hybrid duo Noisy, New Zealand one woman band October & The Eyes, leftfield Brighton experimentalist Penelope Trappes, Dutch rock collective Personal Trainer, Dublin based, Sardinian folk inspired PIER, UK based alt artist Rio Rainz, Canadian singer songwriter Ruby Waters, Irish indie punk singer Spider, London based DJ Tapir!, Gray Rimmer and Arthur Bently’s alternative creation Teeth Machine, Bristol based indie group The New Cut, Oslo based alt collective Tigerstate, Dutch indie band Tramhaus, Canadian pop rocker Vanille, Leicestershire based pop folk duo Vona Vella and American pop rock trio Wombo.

———————————————————————————————————————

POP / DANCE

Alice Longyu Gao | Arthur Hill | Bellah Mae | Beth McCarthy | Bobbi Lu | Cap Carter | CATE | Changing Currents | Christy | Dandlion | Deb Never | Ella DHC | Flossing | Frum | Gigi Moss | Good Wilson | Hinako Omori | I.JORDAN | Isabel LaRosa | Izzi De Rosa | Izzie Yardley | Jem Cassar-Daley | Katy Alex | King LX | L Devine | LILO | Maddie Zahm | Mae Stephens | Maria Chiara Argiro | Nieve Ella | O. | RAF | siights | Too Hot For Candy | Viji | Voicenotes

For dancefloor and pop lovers, The Great Escape always guarantees a good time. With brilliant names spanning from O. to Dandlion, the party never stops at the Brighton seafront. Joining those already announced are NYC based dance DJ Alice Longyu Gao, Mancuian singer Arthur Hill, CEO Of the Hot Ex-Girlfriends Club Bellah Mae, exciting York multi-instrumentalist Beth McCarthy, ethereal dance artist Bobbi Lu, otherworldly songwriter Cap Carter, Canadian pop polyglot CATE, Brighton native DJ Changing Currents, Glaswegian indie songwriter Christy, London genre-bending pop upstart Dandlion, hip-hop DJ Ella DHC, Brooklyn based pop-singer Flossing, Faroese electro-pop purveyor Frum, North London based pop star Gigi Moss, Netherlands based pop artist Good Wilson, Japanese composer Hinako Omori, Maryland based pop artist Isabel LaRosa, London based pop artist Izzi De Rosa, Alternative indie folk styled singer from London Izzie Yardley, Australian Indie pop talent Jem Cassar-Daley, Liverpool’s emerging pop talent Katy Alex, expressive high tempo pop music artist King LX, UK indie/bedroom pop artist LILO, London based multi-instrumentalist and composer Maria Chiara Argiro, indie pop fusionist from the West Midlands Nieve Ella, South London sax and drum duo fusing jazzy beats with d&b rave sounds O., Irish/Scottish electric duo siights, joyful funk trio Too Hot For Candy, Austrian-Brazilian grungey indie pop artist Viji and electronic act Electronic act Voicenotes.

———————————————————————————————————————

FOLK / AMERICANA / COUNTRY

Arny Margret | Cassidy Mann | Christof Van Der Ven | James Marriott | Lexie Carroll | reb fountain | Sandrayati | Sebastian Schub | Slow Leaves | Sophie May | Steph Strings | Will Swinton

The Great Escape festival welcomes a variety of folk, americana, and country artists including folk musician from Iceland Arny Margaret, Canadian musician Cassidy Man, Netherlands alternative singer Christof Van Der Ven, folk and soul musician James Marriott, London based indie folk musician LEXIE CARROLL, Southern Californian Americana artist reb fountain, Indonesian pop artist Sandrayati, London folk singer Sebastian Schub, Canadian singer/songwriter Slow Leaves, Australian singer songwriter Steph Strings, and Will Swinton, a New Zealand artist known for his emotionally charged multi genre music.

———————————————————————————————————————

GRIME / RAP / HIP-HOP

Ash Olsen | Boslen | Fernie | KhakiKid | Killowen | Kween Deekayy | Lady Ice | LEMFRECK | Louis Culture | LUXE | Mouraine | Nix Northwest | Nokia Mansion | RarelyAlways | Super Duty Tough Work | Zakhar

For lovers of rap and hip-hop, The Great Escape 2023 also welcomes an impressive display of talent, including Norwegian rapper Ash Olsen, Canadian based hip-hop artist Bolsen, Glaswegian grime rapper Fernie, Dublin raised alt rapper KhakiKid, West London newcomer KiLLOWEN, London rap prospect Kween Deekay, Manchester based MC Lady Ice, Welsh producer and artist LEMFRECK, South London rapper and producer, DJ and producer from London LUXE, Sudanese Canadian hip-hop star Mouraine, Brighton grime electronica rapper Nokia Mansion, Hackney raised jazz hip-hop artist RarelyAlways, Canadian art rap group Super Duty Tough Work and North London lyricist Zakhar.

———————————————————————————————————————

JAZZ / R&B / SOUL

Alexander Stewart | Amie Blu | Hannes | JGrrey | Nonso Amadi | Saint Harison | Shae Universe | Taylah Elaine | Tom Ford | Uche Yara | VC Pines

For festival goers after soulful sounds, R&B grooves or jazz rhythms, The Great Escape welcomes Mancunian crooner Alexander Stewart, London based soul artist Amie Blu, Swedish singer songwriter Hannes, London neo-soul breakout JGrrey, Nigerian singer and producer Nonso Amadi, Southampton songwriter Saint Harison, Nigerian singer songwriter Shae Universe, Birmingham guitarist and producer Tom Ford, Berlin based multi-instrumentalist Uche Yara and London based alt soul artist VC Pines.

———————————————————————————————————————

PUNK / ROCK / METAL

Amy Montgomery | C.O.F.F.I.N | Civic | CLT DRP | Daniel Wakeford | DEAFDEAFDEAF | Deijuvhs | DUST | Eat Your Heart Out | Gen & The Degenerates | Gurriers | Haunt the Woods | Karma Sheen | Lake Malice | L’Eclair | PEAKS! | Pool Kids | RØRY | SANTÙ | Slaney Bay | SOLAR EYES | The Gluts | Vexed | William the Conqueror

For those fans after heavier music, this year’s offering is better than ever with some sensational new punk, rock and metal acts. The line-up includes heavy metal Irish based singer Amy Montgomery, Australian rockers C.O.F.F.I.N, Brighton’s own electro-punk trio CLT DRP, singer-songwriter Daniel Wakeford, post-punk band from Manchester DEAFDEAFDEAF, London metal singer Deijuvhs, Australian bands DUST and Eat Your Heart Out, Liverpudlian alternative punk rock band Gen & The Degenerates, Irish punk band Gurriers, prog rock band Haunt The Woods, London formed psychedelic rock band Karma Sheen, alternative metal band Lake Malice, instrumental band from Geneva L’Eclair, Italian alt rock duo PEAKS!, Talahassee indie rock band Pool Kids, Birmingham based SANTÙ, alt-indie act Slaney Bay, Birmingham psychedelic rock collective SOLAR EYES, alt-metal group Vexed and Cornwall based alternative folk rock trio William The Conqueror.

greatescapefestival.com