Brighton University finance chief jailed for stealing £2.4m

Brighton University finance chief David Hall has been jailed for six years for stealing £2.4 million in cash over more than 30 years.

Hall, 64, of Shepherds Way, Ringmer, used his position as head of income and payments to embezzle the money and cover up his crimes.

Judge Roger Chapple said: “I sadly accept that you got yourself into debt but that is no excuse whatsoever.

“I pass sentence on behalf of the decent law-abiding people who face financial difficulties day in day out but wouldn’t dream of doing what you did.”

Hall spent the money on holidays and fine dining, the judge said, adding: “What you did was greed pure and simple.”

Tim Devlin, prosecuting, said that Hall was convicted at Brighton Magistrates’ Court last month after pleading guilty to fraud, theft and false accounting.

At the time Sussex Police said: “A University of Brighton employee who stole more than £2 million in cash over a 30-year period has been convicted in court.

“David Hall used his position as the head of income and payments at the university to embezzle around £2.4 million and cover up his activity through fraudulent entries in the university’s accounts.

“In November 2021, the university discovered the fraud and reported the matter to Sussex Police.

“An independent financial investigation commissioned by the university, alongside the police investigation, uncovered a complex string of financial cover-ups by Hall which were only revealed through forensic scrutiny.

“Hall admitted his offences soon after and was charged with fraud by abuse of position, theft by an employee and false accounting.”

Tom Nicholson-Pratt said in mitigation at Hove Crown Court that, when an audit uncovered discrepancies, Hall held his hands up immediately.

Mr Nicholson-Pratt said that Hall was a man of otherwise good character, with no previous convictions, had shown genuine remorse and had co-operated fully with the investigation.

He said: “He wishes to apologise to his family, some of whom are in the courtroom.

“He wishes to apologise to his university colleagues, some of whom are also in the courtroom, and also to the students who he knows he has let down so terribly.

“While he is in prison, he wants to use his education to help others with their education.”

A timetable was set to recover assets under the Proceeds of Crime Act, with a provisional hearing date set for August.

The university’s losses were uninsured, the court was told.