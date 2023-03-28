Woman complains after council puts ‘wrong’ roadname sign on her house

A woman has complained after the council put a sign on her house with what she says is the wrong road name.

The woman told the local government ombudsman that guests have been unable to find her home – and that she has visits from other people looking for the wrong house.

But the ombudsman has said it will not investigate her complaint because she could give her guests detailed directions or put up her own sign explaining the issue.

In the report in to the complaint about Brighton and Hove City Council, in which the woman is referred to as Mrs X, the ombudsman says: “Mrs X lives in a property at a junction of two roads, road A and road B.

“Her address includes the name of road A.

“Mrs X complains the council has put up a sign in front of her house with the name of road B.

“She says she is missing guests who are trying to find her property, and is also getting visits from people looking for the same number house on road B.

“She wants the council to remove the sign, or change it to read ‘Road A leading to Road B’.”

It adds: “It is unclear whether the length of road where the council has installed the sign, in front of Mrs X’s house, is part of road A or road B.

“The council says popular online maps showing that particular stretch of road are wrong to label it as part of road A. Mrs X disagrees.

“Her address includes road A and she considers the stretch is part of road A.

“There is insufficient evidence, including on the council’s local online mapping system, to confirm the length of road is part of road A or B.

“But even if there has been fault in the council’s decision to fit the road sign as worded, we will not investigate Mrs X’s complaint.

“We recognise Mrs X receiving visitors for another address and some of her guests having difficulty finding her property could cause her frustration and inconvenience.

“But these are not significant enough claimed injustices to warrant us using our resources to investigate the matter.

“Mrs X might take steps to lessen the possibility of some of her concerns. She could give detailed instructions to her guests on how to find her home.

“She might also consider putting up a sign to advise visitors seeking the same house number on road B that they are at the wrong property.”

Are you Mrs X? Email jo@brightonandhovenews.org.