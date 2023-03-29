Weather warning as winds of up to 70mph possible

A weather warning has been issued for tomorrow night, with gusts of up to 70mph possible along the coast.

The warning, which is in place from 9pm until midday on Friday, affects the south coast from Land’s End to Kent, as well as the southern Welsh coastline.

It says: “A deep area of low pressure is expected to move eastwards across southern Britain during Thursday evening and Friday morning, bringing spells of strong southerly winds, then a lull, followed by strong west or northwesterly winds.

“There is uncertainty over the track and depth of the low and this affects how strong the wind will be.

“It is likely that coastal areas will see 50-60 mph gusts, with a low probability of 70 mph over exposed hills and headlands with winds probably peaking after they veer west or northwesterly.

“This could lead to some disruption in places. Along with the strong winds, we will also see heavy rain overnight clearing as the low progresses eastwards.”

The BBC weather forecast currently says wind speeds will peak in Brighton at 51mph at 11am on Friday, and it will remain windy until the evening.