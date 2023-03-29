BREAKING NEWS

Weather warning as winds of up to 70mph possible

Posted On 29 Mar 2023 at 5:21 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Brighton beach during Storm Ciara in February 2020. Picture by Ania Trojanowska


A weather warning has been issued for tomorrow night, with gusts of up to 70mph possible along the coast.

The warning, which is in place from 9pm until midday on Friday, affects the south coast from Land’s End to Kent, as well as the southern Welsh coastline.

It says: “A deep area of low pressure is expected to move eastwards across southern Britain during Thursday evening and Friday morning, bringing spells of strong southerly winds, then a lull, followed by strong west or northwesterly winds.

“There is uncertainty over the track and depth of the low and this affects how strong the wind will be.

“It is likely that coastal areas will see 50-60 mph gusts, with a low probability of 70 mph over exposed hills and headlands with winds probably peaking after they veer west or northwesterly.

“This could lead to some disruption in places. Along with the strong winds, we will also see heavy rain overnight clearing as the low progresses eastwards.”

The BBC weather forecast currently says wind speeds will peak in Brighton at 51mph at 11am on Friday, and it will remain windy until the evening.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Brighton AA patrol rescues deer trapped in wire fence

Posted On27 Mar 2023

Richard Osman requests bus honour

Posted On13 Mar 2023

Council takes pair to court over striped beach hut-style trailer

Posted On10 Mar 2023

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com