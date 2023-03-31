Man arrested for attempted murder after woman seriously hurt



A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Emergency services rushed to Cowley Drive in Woodingdean yesterday after concerns were raised for the woman’s welfare.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A 47-year-old man from Newhaven has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area.

“There is not believed to any wider risk to the public and we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident at this time.

“Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Bradwall.”