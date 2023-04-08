Premier League Match Day 30 – Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion

The Seagulls return to the scene of last year’s glorious last-minute victory just four points off Spurs, who sit in fifth place.

Danny Welbeck returns up front in place of Evan Ferguson who drops to the bench.

Levi Colwill returns to the centre of defence in place of Adam Webster.

Jason Steele continues in goal.

Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo are also due to start, having both been taken off after a knock in the 2-0 win at Bournemouth on Tuesday (4 April).