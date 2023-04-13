Imam sentenced for child sex offences in Brighton

An imam sexually assaulted a young girl in Brighton over three years and today (Thursday 13 April) he was sentenced by a judge.

Abdus Sukur, 32, of Lumley Road, in Horley, travelled to Brighton between dates in 2015 and 2018 when he carried out the sex attacks on his victim in her family home while working as an imam.

Sussex Police said: “The victim, who is now in her late teens, reported the assaults to social services in 2019 and safeguarding measures were put in place while Sukur was arrested.

“He was subsequently charged with two counts of sexual assault on a child and found guilty at Hove Crown Court on Friday 17 March after a four-day trial.

“At Brighton Crown Court today, Sukur was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for two years.

“He was also given a ‘sexual harm prevention order’ for 10 years, significantly reducing his ability to reoffend, and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

“He has also been barred from working with children.”

Investigator Tracey Dixon said: “Abdus Sukur was a predatory offender who took advantage of the trust of his young victim and her family.

“His refusal to confess his crimes meant there was a four-day trial and I would like to thank the victim for her bravery and support in achieving this conviction.

“A dangerous individual has now been brought to justice and had strict measures put in place that will stop him causing further harm.”