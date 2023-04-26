No Wood for Forest in match against Brighton and Hove Albion tonight

Former Brighton and Hove Albion striker Chris Wood will miss facing his old club as the Seagulls visit Nottingham Forest tonight (Wednesday 26 April).

Wood scored eight goals in 29 matches in Brighton’s final season at Withdean, with the club winning promotion and finishing as League One champions.

The New Zealand international came to Brighton as a teenager on loan from West Bromwich Albion and he later went on to score against Albion for Leeds United and Burnley.

In January, he joined Forest on loan from Newcastle United but is out with a groin problem, adding to a growing list of injuries for the hosts.

Scott McKenna suffered a broken collarbone in the 3-2 defeat at Liverpool on Saturday (22 April).

Serge Aurier and Cheikhou Kouyate are close to a return to full training but those unavailable also include Dean Henderson (ankle), Ryan Yates (shoulder) and Gustavo Scarpa (calf).

Steve Cooper’s Forest side are 19th in the Premier League table and battling to avoid the drop.

They last won 12 matches ago – at the start of February – at home to Leeds although they held Manchester City to a draw. They have since picked up just two more points.

In October, though, Forest – then at the bottom of the table – held Brighton to a 0-0 draw at the Amex.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is expected to give 18-year-old Argentinian midfielder Facundo Buonanotte his full Premier League debut tonight.

De Zerbi is hopeful that Danny Welbeck will be available after he went off injured during the FA Cup semi-final defeat at Wembley against his old club Manchester United.

Evan Ferguson is recovering from an ankle injury but looks unlikely to be risked this evening while Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Tariq Lamptey and Jeremy Sarmiento all remain sidelined.

Albion are eighth in the table, with 49 points from 29 games. A win would move them up to seventh in place of Liverpool, who have 50 points from 31 games.

It would also keep the club in contention for a place in Europe as Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are both within reach.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7.30pm. The match will be televised live on BT Sport 4.