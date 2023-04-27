BREAKING NEWS

‘Elderly’ men caught on camera tagging cars with smiley faces

Posted On 27 Apr 2023 at 4:03 pm
Two apparently elderly men, one walking with a stick, were caught on camera tagging cars in Brighton.

The pair were filmed by a doorbell camera walking along Bear Road in the early hours of last Thursday morning.

One pauses briefly to take out a spray can and tag a car with a smiley face.

The following morning, the same tag was found no several cars and walls in the area.

Sussex Police confirmed a report had been made to them on Thursday.

