‘Elderly’ men caught on camera tagging cars with smiley faces
Posted On 27 Apr 2023 at 4:03 pm
Two apparently elderly men, one walking with a stick, were caught on camera tagging cars in Brighton.
The pair were filmed by a doorbell camera walking along Bear Road in the early hours of last Thursday morning.
One pauses briefly to take out a spray can and tag a car with a smiley face.
The following morning, the same tag was found no several cars and walls in the area.
Sussex Police confirmed a report had been made to them on Thursday.
