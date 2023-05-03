Police search for Hove crash driver
Police are trying to trace a driver who crashed into a property near Hove Park but fled before officers reached at the scene.
Sussex Police issued a public appeal for footage from doorbell cameras, dashcams or other security cameras such as household CCTV (closed-circuit television) systems.
The force said: “People in or around the Goldstone Crescent area of Hove are being asked to check their dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage.
“Police are looking to identify the driver of a car which crashed into a property at around 10.10pm on Saturday 22 April.
“The driver of the car, a silver Vauxhall Astra, left the scene before officers arrived.
“Anyone with information which could assist officers with their investigation is asked to report it to police by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting serial number 1463 of 22/04.”
