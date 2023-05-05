Brighton man charged with sexually assaulting two women

Sussex Police have charged a man with sexual assault after two women reported being touched without their consent in a Brighton night club.

Officers were called to a club in Pool Valley in the early hours of Tuesday morning (2 May) after security staff had detained a man reported to be approaching women.

Two women said that the man had grabbed them on the dancefloor and sexually assaulted them, before being removed by security staff.

Yonas Mebrehatom, 46, of Elm Grove, in Brighton, was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with sexual assault on a female and assault on a female by penetration. He was remanded in custody at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (3 May).

He is due to appear at a court to be confirmed on Wednesday 31 May.

Detective Constable Elaine Welsh said: “Women should be able to enjoy a night out without being sexually assaulted.

“Such behaviour is not acceptable. It should not be considered part and parcel of a typical night out and it absolutely will not be tolerated by Sussex Police and our partners.

“Security staff acted immediately to safeguard both women and I hope this sends a clear message to anyone in similar situations that they will be listened to, they will be believed and action will be taken.”