BREAKING NEWS

It’s a Labour landslide in Brighton and Hove

Posted On 05 May 2023 at 8:55 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Labour swept to power in the local elections winning 38 out of the 54 seats on Brighton and Hove City Council.

The party has a majority for the first time in 20 years and has elected Bella Sankey as the new leader of the council.

The Greens were reduced to a rump with just seven seats, with the Green leader Phélim Mac Cafferty losing his seat.

And the Conservatives ended the day with six seats. Their leader Stee Bell also lost his seat.

The Brighton and Hove Independents won both seats in Rottingdean and West Saltdean – they previously held one – and Independent councillor Peter Atkinson held his seat in North Portslade.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Brighton AA patrol rescues deer trapped in wire fence

Posted On27 Mar 2023

Richard Osman requests bus honour

Posted On13 Mar 2023

Council takes pair to court over striped beach hut-style trailer

Posted On10 Mar 2023

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com