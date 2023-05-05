It’s a Labour landslide in Brighton and Hove

Labour swept to power in the local elections winning 38 out of the 54 seats on Brighton and Hove City Council.

The party has a majority for the first time in 20 years and has elected Bella Sankey as the new leader of the council.

The Greens were reduced to a rump with just seven seats, with the Green leader Phélim Mac Cafferty losing his seat.

And the Conservatives ended the day with six seats. Their leader Stee Bell also lost his seat.

The Brighton and Hove Independents won both seats in Rottingdean and West Saltdean – they previously held one – and Independent councillor Peter Atkinson held his seat in North Portslade.