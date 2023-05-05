Young Charles and Elizabeth murals installed for coronation



Brighton street artists The Postman have installed a mural of King Charles on a hair salon in Kemp Town yesterday afternoon.

The mural, which also features an image of the young Queen Elizabeth, has been put up at the House of Hair in Grafton Street.

The Postman, a two-person collective who wear masks to maintain their anonymity, uses photographs of famous people to create collages, many of which are displayed on buildings in Brighton and Hove.

They say: “In our daily lives we are unwillingly bombarded with adverts that are hard to escape from. We want to spread love on the streets by creating free art for people to enjoy.

Art that doesn’t discriminate. Art that surprises you in places where you least expect it. Art that is colourful, that celebrates our hero’s past and present and shows them in a new light.”