BREAKING NEWS

Young Charles and Elizabeth murals installed for coronation

Posted On 05 May 2023 at 9:35 am
By :
Comment: 0


Brighton street artists The Postman have installed a mural of King Charles on a hair salon in Kemp Town yesterday afternoon.

The mural, which also features an image of the young Queen Elizabeth, has been put up at the House of Hair in Grafton Street.

The Postman, a two-person collective who wear masks to maintain their anonymity, uses photographs of famous people to create collages, many of which are displayed on buildings in Brighton and Hove.

They say: “In our daily lives we are unwillingly bombarded with adverts that are hard to escape from. We want to spread love on the streets by creating free art for people to enjoy.

Art that doesn’t discriminate. Art that surprises you in places where you least expect it. Art that is colourful, that celebrates our hero’s past and present and shows them in a new light.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Brighton AA patrol rescues deer trapped in wire fence

Posted On27 Mar 2023

Richard Osman requests bus honour

Posted On13 Mar 2023

Council takes pair to court over striped beach hut-style trailer

Posted On10 Mar 2023

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com