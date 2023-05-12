Benefit fraudster claimed £64k despite six-figure bank balance

A fraudster made more than £64,000 from the benefits system having claimed to be broke despite sitting on a six-figure bank balance.

Jonathan Caine, 54, formerly of Grand Parade, Brighton, had savings of £130,000, two canal boats valued at £40,000 and premium bonds worth £25,000.

Caine, who lived in a council-owned hostel in Brighton before moving to Nantwich, Cheshire, has been ordered by a court to repay £31,306.

The court ordered Caine to pay back £24,131.64 to Brighton and Hove City Council out of the £31,000 total.

He scammed the benefits system for six years, falsely claiming employment and support allowance (ESA) and housing benefit despite having cash in the bank and owning the two boats – the Bonnie Jean and the Rose O’Lee – each worth about £20,000.

Jon Caine’s con came to light after a criminal investigation by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) Fraud and Error Service.

Investigators found that, from 2013 to 2018, Caine claimed state benefits and local support meant for the most vulnerable in society but he was not eligible for those payments.

The DWP-led investigation found that not only did Caine fail to declare income, but he was sitting on so much in savings and premium bonds that he did not qualify for help.

The court hearing yesterday (Thursday 11 May) established that Caine had made more than £64,000 in overall criminal benefit from his fraud.

The DWP said: “A confiscation order under the Proceeds of Crime Act will now seek to return this money to the public purse.

“Caine failed to attend his initial hearing in August 2019 and was later arrested.

“He eventually pleaded guilty to failing to declare a change of circumstances in June 2022 and was sentenced to a 12-month community order including 40 hours of unpaid work.”

The government minister responsible for tackling fraud, Tom Pursglove, said: “We remain committed to cracking down on fraudsters who take money away from those who need our support most.

“This hearing should serve as a stark warning to anyone who believes they can conceal their own wealth while taking from the public purse.

“We will reclaim money stolen from the taxpayer and through our fraud plan we will boost resources to save more than £9 billion over the next five years – weeding out fraudulent cases like this one while also toughening up our systems to prevent fraud in the first place.”