Labour announces team to run new-look council committees

Labour has announced its team to run new-look council committees as the party promises to scrap a number of working groups that took place in secret.

Some of the working groups were set up during the coronavirus pandemic and others were designed, in part, to broker agreements when no party had a majority.

The council was under “no overall control” for 20 years, sometimes making decision-making harder and less predictable.

The party said today: “Last night, Labour councillors agreed to shake up the committee system on Brighton and Hove City Council to make it more accessible, relevant and fit for purpose.”

The details were finalised at a Labour group meeting and are expected to be voted through at the “annual council” meeting next Thursday (25 May).

The party said: “Along with the Labour group’s positive plans to evolve the committees to better serve residents, they have selected an exciting team to lead them – a mix of seasoned experience, youthful energy, diversity and a lot of talent.

“Labour’s plans, which remain subject to council approval next week, would see new council committees replace the old system.”

The changes were not expected to lead to any extra financial cost, Labour said, and the changes should lead to shorter, more focused meetings.

The party said: “Labour’s new council leadership team will bring fresh ideas and commitment to their mission of restoring neglected basic services and building a better Brighton and Hove.

“Labour are proposing to make these committee changes in a cost-neutral way, by winding down some working groups that were more suited to a ‘no overall control’ scenario as the city faced previously – and by the leader, deputy leaders, committee chairs and deputy chairs volunteering to take a cut to their allowances.”

Labour leader Bella Sankey said: “I am delighted to nominate such a talented and experienced top team, united by their focus on addressing our city’s challenges and responding to those we’ve been elected to serve.”

Councillor Sankey added: “The new committees we’ve created will ensure we have a relentless focus on restoring basic city services, supporting economic regeneration, delivering an integrated and sustainable transport system and upholding equality for all.”

The proposed committees and those chairing them are

Adult Social Care Board

Chair: Councillor Tristram Burden

Children, Families and Schools Committee

Co-chairs: Councillor Lucy Helliwell and Councillor Jacob Taylor

Deputy chair: Councillor Les Hamilton

City Environment Committee

Chair: Councillor Tim Rowkins

Deputy Chair: Councillor Theresa Fowler

Culture, Economic Regeneration, Tourism and Heritage Committee

Chair: Councillor Alan Robins

Deputy chair: Councillor David McGregor

Equalities, Community Safety and Human Rights

Chair: Councillor Leslie Pumm

Deputy chair: Councillor Maureen Winder

Finance, Strategy and City Regeneration Committee

Chair: Councillor Bella Sankey

Deputy chair: Councillor Jacob Taylor

Health and Wellbeing Board

Chair: Councillor Bruno De Oliveira

Housing and New Homes Committee

Chair: Councillor Gill Williams

Deputy chair: Andrei Czolak

Licensing Committee

Chair: Councillor Emma Daniel

Deputy chair: Councillor Tobias Sheard

Planning Committee

Chair: Councillor Liz Loughran

Deputy chair: Councillor Jacob Allen

Transport and Sustainability Committee

Chair: Councillor Trevor Muten

Deputy chair: Councillor Gary Wilkinson