Labour announces team to run new-look council committees
Labour has announced its team to run new-look council committees as the party promises to scrap a number of working groups that took place in secret.
Some of the working groups were set up during the coronavirus pandemic and others were designed, in part, to broker agreements when no party had a majority.
The council was under “no overall control” for 20 years, sometimes making decision-making harder and less predictable.
The party said today: “Last night, Labour councillors agreed to shake up the committee system on Brighton and Hove City Council to make it more accessible, relevant and fit for purpose.”
The details were finalised at a Labour group meeting and are expected to be voted through at the “annual council” meeting next Thursday (25 May).
The party said: “Along with the Labour group’s positive plans to evolve the committees to better serve residents, they have selected an exciting team to lead them – a mix of seasoned experience, youthful energy, diversity and a lot of talent.
“Labour’s plans, which remain subject to council approval next week, would see new council committees replace the old system.”
The changes were not expected to lead to any extra financial cost, Labour said, and the changes should lead to shorter, more focused meetings.
The party said: “Labour’s new council leadership team will bring fresh ideas and commitment to their mission of restoring neglected basic services and building a better Brighton and Hove.
“Labour are proposing to make these committee changes in a cost-neutral way, by winding down some working groups that were more suited to a ‘no overall control’ scenario as the city faced previously – and by the leader, deputy leaders, committee chairs and deputy chairs volunteering to take a cut to their allowances.”
Labour leader Bella Sankey said: “I am delighted to nominate such a talented and experienced top team, united by their focus on addressing our city’s challenges and responding to those we’ve been elected to serve.”
Councillor Sankey added: “The new committees we’ve created will ensure we have a relentless focus on restoring basic city services, supporting economic regeneration, delivering an integrated and sustainable transport system and upholding equality for all.”
The proposed committees and those chairing them are
Adult Social Care Board
Chair: Councillor Tristram Burden
Children, Families and Schools Committee
Co-chairs: Councillor Lucy Helliwell and Councillor Jacob Taylor
Deputy chair: Councillor Les Hamilton
City Environment Committee
Chair: Councillor Tim Rowkins
Deputy Chair: Councillor Theresa Fowler
Culture, Economic Regeneration, Tourism and Heritage Committee
Chair: Councillor Alan Robins
Deputy chair: Councillor David McGregor
Equalities, Community Safety and Human Rights
Chair: Councillor Leslie Pumm
Deputy chair: Councillor Maureen Winder
Finance, Strategy and City Regeneration Committee
Chair: Councillor Bella Sankey
Deputy chair: Councillor Jacob Taylor
Health and Wellbeing Board
Chair: Councillor Bruno De Oliveira
Housing and New Homes Committee
Chair: Councillor Gill Williams
Deputy chair: Andrei Czolak
Licensing Committee
Chair: Councillor Emma Daniel
Deputy chair: Councillor Tobias Sheard
Planning Committee
Chair: Councillor Liz Loughran
Deputy chair: Councillor Jacob Allen
Transport and Sustainability Committee
Chair: Councillor Trevor Muten
Deputy chair: Councillor Gary Wilkinson
