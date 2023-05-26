BREAKING NEWS

Police arrest wanted man from Brighton

Posted On 26 May 2023 at 9:15 am
Sussex Police said that a wanted man from Brighton had been arrested.

Jordan Tingley was sought in connection with a report of stalking, the force said earlier this week.

Sussex Police said: “A previously wanted person handed himself in to police after a public appeal to find him.

“On Tuesday 23 May, Sussex Police appealed to locate Jordan Tingley, 29, from the Bevendean area of Brighton.

“He was located and arrested on suspicion of stalking and has been bailed pending further inquiries.

“Officers have thanked the public for their help to find him.”

