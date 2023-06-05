A large blaze has broken out in a derelict building on Lewes Road this evening.

Crowds gathered as flames took hold of the building next to Gladstone Terrace, opposite St Martin’s Church.

Black smoke billowed across the area as fire engines arrived shortly after 7pm.



The road is currently closed to traffic as fire crews battle the flames.

At least three pumps are on the scene, as well as the aerial ladder, which firefighters are using to reach the flames.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has advised people to close their windows and doors to avoid the smoke.

Crews are currently dealing with a fire on Gladstone Terrace, Brighton. Crews are using main hoses to tackle the fire. The Aerial Ladder Appliance is in attendance. The road is closed in both directions so please avoid the area. #fire #brighton — East Sussex FRS (@EastSussexFRS) June 5, 2023

More as we get it.

The derelict piece of land which was previously a car showroom, until it was demolished in 2019.

In 2020, developer John Blankson was granted permission to build a four-storey building including flats and a retail unit.

In 2021, Southdown Housing Association applied for planning permission for a similar scheme, but this was subsequently withdrawn.