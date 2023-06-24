A gun fanatic faces a life sentence for the murder of a Metropolitan Police custody sergeant after smuggling a revolver into a holding cell and shooting him in the chest and thigh.

Louis De Zoysa killed Matiu Ratana, known as Matt, a popular coach who had worked with Hove Rugby Club and East Grinstead Rugby Club in his spare time.

Jurors were shown security camera footage of De Zoysa firing a legally bought revolver at Sergeant Ratana in a cell in a police station in Croydon, south London, in 2020.

The jury unanimously convicted the 25-year-old former tax office data analyst of murder yesterday (Friday 23 June) after five hours of deliberation at the end of a three-week trial.

They had not been told that a shortened infantry rifle, numerous types of ammunition, a pipe gun and a dummy launcher were found at his rented property after the killing.

De Zoysa claimed diminished responsibility but was found guilty after the jury decided that the cannabis user pulled the antique weapon’s trigger deliberately and did not suffer an autistic meltdown.

Northampton Crown Court was shown a slow-motion video of New Zealand-born Sergeant Ratana being hit in the chest by the first of three shots fired by De Zoysa within three seconds.

A second bullet struck Sergeant Ratana in the thigh before De Zoysa was wrestled to the ground by other officers as a third round hit the cell wall.

Sergeant Ratana, 54, died of his injuries in hospital despite the efforts of medical staff.

De Zoysa, who was living in Banstead, Surrey, discharged a fourth shot while on the cell floor 16 seconds later, hitting an artery in his own neck and causing brain damage.

The killer, who now uses a wheelchair, has communication difficulties and is being treated at a healthcare unit in Northamptonshire.

He was taken to the Windmill Road custody centre after being arrested in London Road, Norbury, in the early hours of Friday 25 September 2020.

A bag containing seven bullets and cannabis were found during a search of De Zoysa’s clothing and body but officers did not discover a .41-calibre revolver loaded with six rounds.

Prosecutors said that De Zoysa “retrieved” the weapon from a holster under his left arm, while handcuffed to the rear, as he was being taken to Windmill Road in a police van.

CCTV (closed-circuit television) evidence suggested that he managed to get hold of the gun with his right hand about 16 minutes before the shooting. He managed to hide the weapon in a vent at the back of his overcoat until the incident.

De Zoysa nodded twice as the judge asked him whether he had heard the guilty verdict being announced by the jury foreman.

Sergeant Ratana’s partner, Su Bushby, and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley were among those in the public gallery as De Zoysa was convicted.

Reading a statement outside court, Ms Bushby paid an emotional tribute to Sergeant Ratana. She said: “Today is about justice for Matt.

“His life was taken too soon in the line of duty doing a job that he loved – a cruel end to a lifetime of service and dedication, protecting others.

“While the court case has concluded, the constant feeling of grief and loss continues. My love for Matt, my gentle giant, will never end. He will never be forgotten.”

Standing alongside Ms Bushby and her family liaison officer, Sir Mark said: “I first met Su in my first week as Commissioner when I visited Croydon to pay my respects to Matt on the anniversary of his murder.

“I’m inspired by the strength she showed then and more so by the strength she shows here today.

“I cannot begin to imagine how difficult this has been for her and for all of Matt’s family and friends.”

Duncan Penny, prosecuting, told the court after the verdict that further firearms and ammunition charges faced by De Zoysa would be allowed to lie on the file.

The judge did not address any remarks directly to De Zoysa immediately before he remanded him in custody until at a sentencing hearing at the same court next month.

The court was told that De Zoysa bought the antique revolver online about three months before the murder. It was legal to own. He made bullets to test that it worked.

At the time of his arrest, De Zoysa was travelling in the general direction of his father’s home in south east London, having caught two buses and walked to the junction of London Road and Pollards Hill North.

Pre-trial hearings, at which De Zoysa was twice ruled fit to plead despite his communication problems, were told that a rifle was among items found at his flat and workshop in Banstead.

An examination of his digital devices indicated an interest in weapons and uncovered material relating to ideologies including right-wing extremism, Islamic extremism and homophobia, all of which he denied being interested in.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said that an investigation into the shooting found that the officers who initially searched De Zoysa would benefit from more training.

They were, though, commended for their incredible bravery in trying to disarm him.

IOPC director of operations Amanda Rowe said: “Searching officers can request the removal of outer clothing but it is not mandated by the legislation, policy or guidance.

“Given that we now know De Zoysa wore a gun holster beneath his coat, it is possible the search would have yielded different results if the coat was removed.

“The same officers should be commended for their incredible bravery in trying to disarm De Zoysa after he produced the firearm. They acted without hesitation despite the significant danger they were placed in at the time.”

Senior crown prosecutor Aisling Hosein said: “Police Sergeant Matt Ratana was well loved, admired and respected by all who knew him and all who worked with him.

“We hope that this conviction gives his partner Su, son Luke and all his family, friends and colleagues some measure of comfort. Our thoughts are with them all.”

After his death, Telegraph journalist Gareth Davies, who was coached by Matt Ratana at Hove Rugby Club, remembered him as a “giant man with a giant heart”.

Since the killing, the Matt Ratana Rugby Foundation has been set up to remember him and to help young people through the sport that he loved.