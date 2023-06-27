Single bus fares are to stay capped at £2 until the end of October, Brighton and Hove Buses said this afternoon (Tuesday 27 June).

The bus company said: “The offer, funded through the government’s ‘Help for Households’ programme, aims to help the public with continuing cost of living pressures.

“This means that passengers can continue to make big savings from longer bus routes.

“For example, the Regency Route between Brighton and Tunbridge Wells, usually £6.80 (33 miles), and the 5 route between Hangleton and Brighton, usually £3.10 (4.3 miles), will be capped at £2.

“The initiative, which ends on Tuesday 31 October, will help millions of passengers with travel costs for work, education, and essential journeys.”

Brighton and Hove Buses commercial director Nick Hill said: “With cost of living pressures still affecting local residents, we are happy to be able to continue offering our passengers capped fares for the rest of summer and into autumn.

“The scheme will enable passengers to go further than ever for £2 so everyone can enjoy a little more freedom when using our services.”