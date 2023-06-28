A man banned from owning dogs after being found guilty of keeping three in a hot van on a sweltering summer’s day has been jailed after being caught with two more.

Mark Agyeman-Anane was also ordered to pay £10,000 compensation after being found guilty of keeping Prince, Dior and Caramel in the back of a van in Portslade in August, 2020.

This month at Brighton Magistrates Court, he admitted being found with two other dogs by police in Hastings on Monday, 12 June.

Agyeman-Anane, who now lives in St Leonards-on-Sea, was jailed for ten weeks by district judge Amanda Kelly for breaching the suspended sentence he was given in July last year.

During last year’s trial, the court heard he had left them in the van without access to water and failed to check on their welfare.

A fourth charge of possessing a dangerous dog was dismissed after expert evidence that the third dog, Caramel, is not a pit bull terrier.

Orders were passed depriving him of the custody of the dogs, and banning him from keeping any dogs for five years.