A long-distance lorry driver lost his job and his driving licence after he was caught speeding twice in a fortnight on the same stretch of Brighton seafront.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Friday 7 July), Alexander Hannan, 60, of Starboard Court, Brighton Marina, pleaded guilty to two counts of spending on the A259 Marine Parade, Brighton.

Jessica Sisley, prosecuting, told magistrates that speed cameras recorded Hannan driving a blue Hyundai Tucson at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Sunday 10 July last year.

She said that he was caught a second time by the cameras – driving the same car at 45mph – on Saturday 23 July.

Hannan had nine points on his driving licence and faced the prospect of a ban under “totting up” rules if the total number of points reached 12.

He said: “It’s made me realise what an idiot I’ve been.”

For the first offence, he was given three points, with five points for the second of the two counts, giving him 17 points and a six-month ban.

Hannan told the court that the offences had already cost him his job so he was working for less money in a local hotel.

He was fined £84 for the first offence, £169 for the second and ordered to pay £110 towards the prosecution costs for each count.

He was also ordered to pay a £101 victim surcharge, making £574 in total.