A hit and run driver crashed at traffic lights in Old Shoreham Road and ran off before the police arrived.

Brighton magistrates were told that Lucy Hewett, 38, was driving a red MG when she went through a red traffic light.

She hit a car and shunted it into another car by the Mile Oak Road and Southwick Street traffic lights on the A270.

Jessica Sisley, prosecuting, said that the crash happened at about 11.30pm on Friday 30 January.

She said: “Hewett got out of her vehicle and fled on foot without checking whether the other drivers were ok. She didn’t return home until the next day.”

The prosecutor said that one of the other drivers, Richard King, was injured although not seriously. He suffered a small cut as well as bruising, strains, sprains and shock.

Mr King’s car was a total write-off and the crash caused significant damage to another vehicle, the court was told.

Had she remained at the scene, one of the magistrates said: “The police would have breath-tested you.”

Before the crash, Hewett, of Queen’s Road, Southwick, had a clean driving licence, the court heard.

The case was adjourned for sentence, with Hewett remanded on bail until Friday 1 September for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

She was told that the starting point was a high-level community order, according to the sentencing guidelines. And the range went from a low-level community order to 26 weeks in prison.

The magistrates imposed an interim driving ban for six months.