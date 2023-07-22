A man with a history of violence is wanted by police after a robbery in Hove yesterday (Friday 21 July).

Jacob Chambers, 34, who was jailed last year for a brutal attack, is believed to be in Brighton, police said this afternoon.

Chambers was jailed for two years and five months in January last year for a sustained attack on his then girlfriend.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for information to locate Jacob Chambers in Sussex who is wanted on recall to prison.

“Officers also wish to speak to the 34-year-old in connection with a report of a robbery at an address in Hove on Friday 21 July and in connection with a report of stalking in the West Midlands.

“Anyone who sees him or has information about it whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police.

“The public are asked not to approach him, but to call 999 and quote serial 1708 of 21/07.”

Chambers was jailed for two years and five months in January last year after he repeatedly punched his girlfriend in the face and threatened to “shank” or stab her.

Judge Maria Lamb jailed Chambers at Oxford Crown Court and imposed a restraining order that banned him from contacting his victim indefinitely.

The court was told that Chambers, of Anderson Road, Birmingham, had been convicted of attacking five previous partners when the latest violent and drunken attack happened on Friday 1 January 2021.

Chambers had more than 30 criminal convictions and, as well as for domestic violence, his record included robbery and aggravated burglary.

He admitted assaulting his then girlfriend in Banbury, Oxfordshire, in the New Year’s Day attack causing her actual bodily harm (ABH) and breaching a non-molestation order.