A mass kids’ bike ride through Brighton and Hove is being held to highlight the need for safer roads.

Kidical Mass – an offshoot of the long running Critical Mass bike rides – will take part on the afternoon of Saturday, 23 September 2023.

The ride is marshalled, free to join, and open to children, families, friends and adults without children. It is being organised by local cycling organisations Bricycles and Brighton Bike Hub, supported by Old Shoreham Road (OSR) Bike Train, with funding from The Big Bike Revival.

They want to highlight the need for better road safety after new safe cycling routes along the A259 and Valley Gardens have been delayed.

Daren Callow of OSR Bike Train said: “Children and young people love cycling, but rarely get a chance to ride on roads due to the lack of cycle lanes protected from motor traffic. But cycling is fun, good for their health and for getting a taste of independence.”

Duncan Blinkhorn of Brighton Bike Hub said: “Kidical Mass demonstrates that children need more opportunities to travel safely on our streets.

“Children are the next generation of road users, and they will inherit the climate and planet we pass on to them.

“If they don’t experience safer, cheaper, cleaner ways to travel, they will think there’s no option but to learn to drive at 17, and be part of the problem.”

Riders can join the ride at three locations around the city: south side of Hove Park at 2pm, north side of The Level park in Brighton at 2pm, or the Peace Statue on Hove seafront at 2.30pm.

To add to the fun, participants are welcome to come in fancy dress, decorate their bikes, and bring bells, whistles, flags, bubble blasters and bike-mounted sound systems.

The ride will go at the pace of the slowest person on a bicycle, so that nobody gets left behind. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Iliana Koutsou of Bricycles said: ““A few experienced parents have volunteered to help marshal the ride, so it flows smoothly.

“If you’d like to join this friendly team, and receive basic training, please email kidicalmass@bricycles.org.uk to get involved.”

Find more information about the ride, visit bricycles.org.uk