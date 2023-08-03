A Brighton man has admitted killing a couple from Newhaven in their home but has denied murder.

At Lewes Crown Court, Derek Martin, also known as Derek Glenn, was asked to enter a plea to the murders of Chloe and Josh Bashford.

In answer to both charges, Martin, 65, said: “Not guilty to murder. Guilty to manslaughter.”

Each time, Martin was heckled from the public gallery, prompting Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, to ask them to allow the legal process to take its course.

Martin, of The Orchards, in Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, is expected to rely on a defence that he killed the couple as a result of his mental state at the time.

The bodies of Josh Bashford, 33, and 30-year-old Chloe were found at their home, in Lewes Road, Newhaven, on Friday 9 June.

Judge Laing remanded Martin in custody until Thursday 28 September for a case management hearing.

Martin is due to go on trial on Monday 27 November.

Previously, members of the couple’s family paid tribute to them, saying that they were “funny and loving”.

Georgie Last, a niece of the couple, who had four children, wrote on Facebook of her “heartbreak”.

She added: “The most funny and loving pair, you loved each other so much it was just amazing to see what true love looked like.

“You were the most amazing parents to four beautiful, intelligent and loving children.”