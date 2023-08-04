Storm Antoni is expected to bring high winds with strong gusts along the south coast tomorrow (Saturday 5 August) coinciding with the annual Pride parade.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning, adding to the event’s woes this year after Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) cancelled all trains in and out of Brighton.

The official forecaster said: “Storm Antoni will bring unseasonably windy weather to southern parts of the UK on Saturday.”

The worst of the weather is due between 8am and 8pm, with the brunt of the storm expected to affect the south west rather than the Sussex coast.

The Met Office said: “An area of low pressure, Storm Antoni, will bring unseasonably windy conditions to south and southwestern areas of England and Wales during Saturday.

Strong winds are likely to affect Irish Sea coastal areas from early morning, pushing gradually south and east and spreading inland.

“By the afternoon, English Channel coasts will also see some very windy conditions.

“Gusts of 35mph to 40mph are expected widely, with 50mph to 55mph along coastal stretches across the warning area.

“The strongest winds, however, will affect parts of southwest Wales and southwest England, where gusts could reach 50mph to 55mph inland for a time and perhaps 60mph to 65mph along exposed coastal areas and over high ground.

“Later in the afternoon and through the early evening, wind strengths will begin to slowly ease from the west.”

The forecaster warned of the possibility of injuries and danger to life from flying debris and damage to buildings such as tiles blown from roofs.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, the Met Office said, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

The warning said: “Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown on to sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”