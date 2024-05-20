A Brighton man who killed a married couple at their home in Newhaven appeared before a High Court judge at Lewes Crown Court this afternoon (Monday 20 May).

Derek Martin, 65, has admitted that he killed Chloe Bashford and Joshua Bashford, known as Josh, almost a year ago but has denied murder.

Asked to plead, Martin, of The Orchards, in Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, told the same court at a previous hearing: “Not guilty to murder. Guilty to manslaughter.”

Martin is expected to rely on a defence that he killed the couple when his responsibility was diminished as a result of his mental state at the time.

The bodies of Josh Bashford, 33, and 30-year-old Chloe were found at their home, in Lewes Road, Newhaven, on Friday 9 June.

Today, Martin appeared in the dock before the High Court judge Sir Jeremy Baker, known as Mr Justice Jeremy Baker, with several members of Chloe and Josh Bashford’s families in the courtroom.

The judge said that he would hold a further hearing on Friday (24 May) in London at the Central Criminal Court, better known as the Old Bailey.

Martin, also known as Derek Glenn, is due to go on trial on Monday 17 June, with the trial expected to last for two weeks.

He remains remanded in custody.