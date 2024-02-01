A gender critical leaflet written by a survivor of sexual abuse was ripped out of the hands of delegates at a council event to discuss violence against women, campaigners say.

The leaflet, which outlined Allison Hooper’s concerns about a lack of same-sex spaces for rape victims in Brighton and Hove, was put on tables at a Re-Imagine Brighton and Hove event hosted by the city council on Monday night.

But when a council officer saw them, she began gathering them up – and even went so far as to snatch them out of at least one attendee’s hands. She and other council officers and councillors described them to other attendees as “offensive” and “transphobic”.

At an event organised by @BrightonHoveCC with the title 'Re-imagine Brighton & Hove' with a focus on 'how we can make Brighton & Hove a safer city for women and girls' Someone has just gone around the room SNATCHING the following documents from people. #VAWG pic.twitter.com/d7Bji8HRle — FiLiA (@FiLiA_charity) January 29, 2024

Brighton and Hove News asked the council what specifically was offensive, and received no response to that point. The same views, similarly expressed, have been repeatedly held up by employment tribunals to be “worthy of respect” in recent months and years.

Ms Hooper said “Having booked a ticket for the event, I was unable to attend. The handout was a way I felt my concerns in this area could be discussed. Obviously, those in BHCC don’t want to let women speak.”

One of those who did attend, Bev Barstow, co-founder of PSHE Brighton, said: “I attended to discuss safety and safeguarding of women and girls.

“What ensued was a meeting where I did not feel safe to share my views because of intimidation by councillors acting in an authoritarian way and branding the experiences of women survivors in the city as ‘offensive’ and ‘transphobic’.

“There are no single sex services for survivors of rape and sexual assault in Brighton. At least one school in the city has admitted causing harm to young girls through breast binding.

“It is outrageous that our council are wilfully ignorant to the treatment of girls in schools and shutting down discussion about services women need and want.”

She said some other survivors chose to leave because they’d been made to feel unwelcome, and that there had been no indication before the event started that handing out leaflets was forbidden.

The chair of the council’s Equalities, Community Safety and Human Rights Committee, Councillor Leslie Pumm, said: “Clear ground rules were established at the outset of our VAWG event on Monday night to ensure all participants felt safe to participate and bring their unique lived experiences to the discussion.

“We had productive discussions concerning prevention and holding perpetrators to account.

“We determined that handing out leaflets was disruptive to the meeting and we therefore removed them from the table.”