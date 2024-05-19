Albion lost Roberto De Zerbi’s last game in charge as Dalot and Holjund scored second half goals for United as Albion showed less likely to score after Adams Lallana was substituted on his final Albion appearance to a standing ovation

Albion had a host of chances in the first half Adam Webster going very close from a Pascal Gross corner the defender glancing his header – Valentine Barco was finding plenty of space on the left, one time cutting in but firing straight at Andre Onana.

Pedro also saw and effort flash wide after a clever one- two with Lallana.

At the other end Jason Steele had to be alert to keep out Alejandro Garnacho and Scott Tominay saw an effort hit the side netting.