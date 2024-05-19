Improbotics is both a science comedy show and a live Turing test. An artificial intelligence-based chatbot is performing alongside a human cast, and it tries to pass as human as it sends lines to one of the improvisers via an earpiece.

The technology that enables remote control of a human player consists of a laptop, an FM radio transmitter/receiver with headphones, and our custom-made software that allows an operator to type sentences that will be sent to an artificial intelligence-based chatbot.

This a comic challenge to attempt to justify, physically and emotionally, AI-generated lines that may make no sense at all!

In addition to the two dates listed here, the company are delivering a child-focused event on 25th May at Brighton Toy & Model Museum at 5.15pm

Venue, Dates and Tickets

May 26th & May 27th – 6pm

£12 (241 offer)

Komedia Studio, Gardener Street, Brighton