A man suffered a head injury in what police said was “a serious assault” yesterday evening (Saturday 18 May).

Sussex Police said last night: “Around 6.42pm this evening, we received a report of a serious assault in the vicinity of Whitehawk Way, Brighton.

“A man sustained a head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and the public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area in the meantime.

“If you have any information that can assist us, including any relevant dash cam, CCTV or mobile footage, please report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1153 of 17/05.”