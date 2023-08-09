For those that are in the know in Brighton, the date already penned into the diaries is Thursday 2nd November 2023, as that is when band of the moment Mandy, Indiana will be heading to town (as part of their select nine date tour) courtesy of promoters DHP Family, where they will be entertaining folk at the Green Door Store.

In their own words “Mandy, Indiana are an experimental band from Manchester UK” and they were last in Brighton when they played live at Volks on Madeira Drive on 13th May as part of ‘The Great Escape’ new music festival, where we reported that:

“Recently there has been a real buzz about this band and judging by the size of the queue to get into the tiny venue, the secret’s out. Mandy Indiana hail from Manchester and comprise of Valentine Caulfield on vocals, Scott Fair on guitar, Simon Catling on synth and Alex MacDougall battering the drums. What they are not is just another Manchester indie guitar band. This is a group of musicians who cannot be put into any one easily defined genre. Bilingual Caulfield sings mainly in French and uses her voice as a percussive instrument, adding to the many layers provided by the rest of the band, There is punk and techno. There are driving riffs, juxtaposed against softer, more lyrical moments. Overall, there is a charisma which charms and excites in equal measure”.

They also played the compact Rossi Bar the day before, also as part of ‘The Great Escape’. They performed live in Brighton on 23rd October last year when they supported Gilla Band at Chalk. That date was a very busy night in Brighton with Rina Sawayama playing Brighton Dome (Review HERE), Lonelady up at the Attenborough Centre For Creative Arts (Review HERE) and also Joe & The Sh*tboys were making The Hope & Ruin buzz (Review HERE).

Mandy, Indiana’s first recordings emerged around 2019, with a smattering of early singles released not long after, culminating in 2021’s critically acclaimed and unusually titled ‘…’ EP. This saw the band draw early cosigns including a remix from Daniel Avery and support slots from the Horrors, Squid, and the aforementioned Gilla Band.

They dropped their debut album, ‘I’ve Seen A Way’ back in May which was mastered by Heba Kedry (Ryuichi Sakamoto, Bjork) and was partially recorded in a cave in the West Country and in a nearby crypt.

Check out Mandy, Indiana’s releases on their Bandcamp page HERE.

Tickets for this concert will sell out, so it’s wise to purchase yours from HERE.