People are being asked for their opinions as Brighton and Hove City Council reviews its “public space protection orders”.

The council has to consult on its existing public space protection orders every three years which restrict dogs from certain public spaces and ban people from drinking alcohol in public places.

Since 2011, all dogs – excluding guide dogs, hearing dogs and disabled support dogs – have been banned from certain public beaches from May to September, some parks and all cemeteries except for funerals.

The beaches are

between Longridge Avenue and the border

between Chailey Avenue and Arundel Drive West in Rottingdean

between West Marina Wall to Rottingdean slope

between the west wall of Brighton Marina and up to the Volk’s railway station opposite New Steine

in front and to the east of the Meeting Place Café up to the large groyne with the life ring on

to the east of the Lawns Café at the bottom of St John’s Road in Hove

the beach in front of the King Alfred car park

the beach to the east of Hove Lagoon

The parks and green spaces are the enclosed gardens of

Brunswick Square

Norfolk Square

Russell Square

Bedford Square

Clarence Square

Powis Square

Pelham Square

Regency Square (north end)

New Steine Square

Steine Memorial Gardens

Kipling Gardens in Rottingdean

The Rockery Gardens in Preston Road

William Clarke Park in Picton Street

Saunders Park (excluding the fenced dog area to the south west corner of the park) in Lewes Road

The southern lawns of Queen’s Park (containing the lake), the tennis courts, the Quiet Garden, the Wild Garden, the cascade area and bowling green

Since 2009, dogs must be kept on leads in all parts of Brighton and Hove and the person in charge of the dog at the time must clean up any faeces.

The consultation also asks for people’s views on alcohol consumption in public spaces which is banned across Brighton and Hove.

The consultation opened on Brighton and Hove City Council’s website on Friday 11 August and closes on Sunday 3 September.