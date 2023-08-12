People are being asked for their opinions as Brighton and Hove City Council reviews its “public space protection orders”.
The council has to consult on its existing public space protection orders every three years which restrict dogs from certain public spaces and ban people from drinking alcohol in public places.
Since 2011, all dogs – excluding guide dogs, hearing dogs and disabled support dogs – have been banned from certain public beaches from May to September, some parks and all cemeteries except for funerals.
The beaches are
- between Longridge Avenue and the border
- between Chailey Avenue and Arundel Drive West in Rottingdean
- between West Marina Wall to Rottingdean slope
- between the west wall of Brighton Marina and up to the Volk’s railway station opposite New Steine
- in front and to the east of the Meeting Place Café up to the large groyne with the life ring on
- to the east of the Lawns Café at the bottom of St John’s Road in Hove
- the beach in front of the King Alfred car park
- the beach to the east of Hove Lagoon
The parks and green spaces are the enclosed gardens of
- Brunswick Square
- Norfolk Square
- Russell Square
- Bedford Square
- Clarence Square
- Powis Square
- Pelham Square
- Regency Square (north end)
- New Steine Square
- Steine Memorial Gardens
- Kipling Gardens in Rottingdean
- The Rockery Gardens in Preston Road
- William Clarke Park in Picton Street
- Saunders Park (excluding the fenced dog area to the south west corner of the park) in Lewes Road
- The southern lawns of Queen’s Park (containing the lake), the tennis courts, the Quiet Garden, the Wild Garden, the cascade area and bowling green
Since 2009, dogs must be kept on leads in all parts of Brighton and Hove and the person in charge of the dog at the time must clean up any faeces.
The consultation also asks for people’s views on alcohol consumption in public spaces which is banned across Brighton and Hove.
The consultation opened on Brighton and Hove City Council’s website on Friday 11 August and closes on Sunday 3 September.
