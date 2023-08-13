Half-centuries from Eddie Byrom and Colin Ingram helped Glamorgan to victory over Sussex in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup after all-rounders Fynn Hudson-Prentice and James Coles took the home side to 276-8 from their 50 overs.

A professional knock from South African veteran Ingram took a chunk out of the Sussex total. Surviving a dropped chance on three, the 38-year-old flayed the Sharks’ attack to all corners of the 1st Central County Ground.

He hit nine boundaries in his 75-ball 73. After dealing the damage, he was caught at deep square leg, attempting to sweep Jack Carson for a maximum in the 30th over.

Ingram was supported admirably by left-hander Byrom. After his fellow opener Tom Bevan was bowled for a duck by Hudson-Prentice, Byrom’s 69 runs from 76 balls gave the visitors a steady start to the run chase.

Hitting 10 fours, he attacked both spin and seam alike before missing an attempted sweep against Coles.

The 19-year-old Coles also bowled Ben Kellaway in a similar fashion – Glamorgan’s all-rounder out after attempting a mighty hoik on 30.

Kiran Carlson and Alex Horton then both came and went, the former bowled by Carson, the latter lbw to Hudson-Prentice.

Yet, the wickets weren’t enough for the feeble Sharks, who were defeated in the 47th over – Sam Northeast and Zain ul Hassan undefeated on 26 and 40 respectively.

In the first innings, Glamorgan captain Carlson skittled the Sharks’ top order with an excellent spell of 3-43 from 10 overs.

Bringing himself on immediately after the power-play, Carlson bowled Tom Alsop for 1 before Tom Clark top edged a simple catch to Ben Kellaway at short mid-on.

After a short fightback, he had the Sharks’ best player, Cheteshwar Pujara, caught and bowled for 27.

The Indian maestro struggled to find quick runs in his 48-ball innings, hitting only one four in his hour at the crease.

Carlson was also to thank for Glamorgan’s opening wicket, running out the dangerous Harrison Ward with a pinpoint throw from point. Prior to his dismissal, Ward had looked in good touch, striking five fours and one dismissive six in his 32-ball 35.

Despite being at fault for the run out, Ward’s opening partner Tom Haines steadied the Sussex ship, carving his way to 59 before completely missing a well disguised slower ball from all-rounder Zain ul Hassan.

The 22-year-old ul Hassan was stellar throughout, taking the key wickets of Hudson-Prentice and Coles – the former bowled, the latter caught at point. Combining accurate cutters with fast yorkers, he finished with impressive returns of four for 25 – also dismissing Oli Carter, who was caught attempting an audacious reverse-scoop.

With 10 overs to play and only 191 runs on the board, Hudson-Prentice and Coles took the attack to their visitors, amassing a century stand in only 81 balls.

Both went after the spinners. Coles flicked then swept Prem Sisodiya for consecutive fours in the 42nd over while Hudson-Prentice played almost exactly the same shots off him in the 44th.

Hudson-Prentice, who’s enjoyed an excellent season in both white and red-ball cricket, hit two of the innings three sixes alongside three fours to finish with 66 runs from 54 balls. Coles, who’s been equally brilliant, also managed five boundaries on his way to a 56-ball 59.

The defeat leaves all but knocks Sussex out of the Metro Bank One-Day Cup while Glamorgan remain in with a sniff. Sussex’s next fixture is at home to Gloucestershire on Friday 18 August.

Speaking after the game Fynn Hudson-Prentice said: “Another tough day. It’s not been our competition to say the least. We got bogged down with the bat. They took wickets at regular intervals which made it hard for us to put the accelerator on until the last seven or eight overs.

“When you’re losing games, it’s hard to put the accelerator down in the middle overs or at the end and try to whack it when you might not be in great rhythm.

“It’s the same with the ball. We haven’t bowled particularly well in this competition. It’s hard to run up and bowl at 100 per cent when you’re struggling.

“We really need to start winning games here because people keep coming out in force and we’re letting them down.”