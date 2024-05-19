Luke has been entertaining us at the Fringe for a number of years now. Last year his one man show Bowerbird had me in absolute stitches. Definitely the funniest show I saw last year. I first became aware of Luke and his clowning friends in a show where they were all dressed in white body suits pretending to be sperm. Pretty memorable, although I can’t actually remember what the show was called. Luke and the guys in various combinations over the last several years have been performing their high speed, high adrenaline physical comedy that left you feeling almost as exhausted as they looked at the end of the shows. Sides aching for sure.

This consummate clown has this last year expanded his horizons somewhat into television and been winning awards as part of the Disney+ show Extraordinary. You can also catch his comedy short film Quiet Life on BBC.

So I am very much looking forward to seeing this new show that Luke has created. This very busy and incredibly creative artist is at the peak of his powers. Catch him while you can in the intimacy of the Spiegeltent Bosco Theatre before the world of Baftas and the like whisks him off to the stratosphere.

https://tickets.brightonspiegeltent.com/events/e73ee2c2-dff2-4265-84a1-c6faca609dd5/booking#select-tickets

Venue Details

Brighton Spiegeltent Bosco theatre

Old Steine Gardens

Brighton

BN1 1GY

Performance

31 May and 01 June

6.00 pm

£12/10 concessions