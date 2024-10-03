Police are trying to find three people after they attacked a man with a hammer near a railway station.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of having an offensive weapon in public.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Thursday 3 October): “Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted assault in Southwick.

“It is reported a man drove towards three men and approached them with a hammer in The Twitten between 6.30pm and 9pm on Tuesday 24 September.

“The three men then assaulted the man and fled the area.

“A 23-year-old man, from Lancing, was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and possession of a weapon in public.

“He has been released on bail, pending further inquiries.

“Officers are particularly looking to speak with the three men involved in the incident and believe they can help with the investigation.

“Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1517 of 24/09.”