The council is to review secondary school admissions, with the aim of reducing the number of spare places, redrawing catchment areas in the process and aiming to ensure poorer pupils do better.

Falling pupil numbers have already led to the council voting to close two primary schools – and a senior councillor said that he was keen that none of the secondaries should shut.

But, with funding based mainly on pupil numbers, Councillor Jacob Taylor said that Brighton and Hove City Council had to work with schools to reduce spare places.

A key aim of the review is to cut 345 classroom places – from 2,560 to 2,215 – by September 2030.

The number of secondary school students is expected to have fallen from 2,278 next September to 2,023 by September 2030.

But four of the ten secondary schools in Brighton and Hove are either academies or church schools which set their own admission numbers. They currently have 925 places – or 36 per cent.

The council said: “We cannot change admissions arrangements for church schools, academies and free schools as these are the responsibility of their governing boards. However, we are aiming to work closely with these schools throughout the process.”

Under the initial proposals, 90 places would be cut at both Blatchington Mill and Longhill, 60 places at both Dorothy Stringer and Varndean and 45 places at Patcham High. No change is proposed for the academies or church schools.

Councillor Taylor said that another key aim was to address the “attainment gap” between “disadvantaged” pupils and those who were better off.

Disadvantaged pupils tended to do less well in exams than those were not disadvantaged but the gap in attainment was wider in Brighton and Hove than the national average.

The review would be a way to look at how disadvantaged pupils could have better chances by ensuring a more even balance of children eligible for free school meals.

At four of the ten schools, the proportion of 11 to 16-year-old pupils eligible for free school meals is above 30 per cent.

BACA – 46.4 per cent

Longhill High – 40.2 per cent

Hove Park – 32.7 per cent

PACA – 30.7 per cent

Patcham High – 22.2 per cent

Varndean – 21.0 per cent

Dorothy Stringer – 20.9 per cent

Blatchington Mill – 18.3 per cent

Cardinal Newman – 17.1 per cent

King’s – 16.6 per cent

The council has published a map of the existing catchment areas and three options – A, B and C – with option B making the biggest change to the distribution of disadvantaged pupils.

Option A – amending existing model

This option tries to make minimal changes to the catchment area boundaries but some changes have been made to ensure that all schools in the city have enough pupils in their catchment area to remain viable.

Hove and Portslade catchment areas remain virtually unchanged.

Where boundaries have been moved, the percentage of children eligible for free school meals was taken into account to try to keep these numbers equitable across the different catchment areas.

Option B – moving to four catchment areas

Hove and Portslade catchment areas remain virtually unchanged with the rest of the city divided into two catchment areas with a north-south divide.

Boundaries have been drawn for this option to keep distinct communities in the same catchment area where possible and to ensure that the schools are situated within their own catchment area.

Boundaries have been drawn to try to keep the percentages of free school meals children equitable across the different catchment areas.

Option C – moving to single catchment areas

Giving each school a distinct catchment area.

Boundaries are drawn to ensure the schools are within their designated catchment area.

Each school’s area is required to have sufficient pupils for the schools to remain viable.

Boundaries have been drawn to try to keep their percentages of free school meals children equitable across the different catchment areas.

Councillor Taylor, the deputy leader of the council, said: “We want to build an education system in the city that is fair and inclusive – where all pupils can access a great education.

“To do this, we need to address educational inequality in the city, as well as the issue of falling pupil numbers in our secondary schools.

“We’re launching this engagement to identify solutions and ensure the opportunities and outcomes of our children and young people are not dictated by their background.

“We’ve developed three different models that could tackle these issues and ensure all secondary schools in the city are able to thrive. We are keen to hear from parents, carers and the wider community about these options.

“The rules on school admissions mean that we cannot propose a change across all schools in the city, but we hope to work with academy and church schools to do what is right for Brighton and Hove’s children and young people.”

To take part in the online consultation, click here.

The council said: “The survey is open until Wednesday 23 October. We’re also holding three public meetings.

30pm on Tuesday 8 October at Hove Town Hall

6pm on Thursday 10 October online

30pm on Wednesday 16 October online

“The events are open to everyone. To help us manage the capacity of the Hove Town Hall meeting, we’re asking anyone who would like to attend to book their place through Eventbrite.

“Following this, the cabinet will decide whether to carry out a formal consultation on making a change to secondary school admission arrangements in November.

“Any changes agreed to school admissions in the city would take effect from September 2026.”