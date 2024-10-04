Parents have criticised a council survey on secondary school admissions, saying that it contained a lack of information and asked “leading questions”.

Brighton and Hove City Council published the secondary school admissions questionnaire on Tuesday (2 October), seeking feedback on proposals to redraw catchment areas and reduce admission numbers.

The deputy leader of the council Jacob Taylor felt the brunt of parents’ concerns about the lack of maps and background information in the survey after posting on the Brighton and Hove Catchment Areas Facebook group.

Councillor Taylor’s post encouraged participation and said: “We want a city where every child gets access to a good education. A system that’s fair and inclusive. We want to hear your views.”

One parent wrote: “The survey is ridiculous and only allows Yes or No answers to leading questions.”

Another parent said: “On the landing page for the survey and once you’re in it, there’s no way to see what the options are. The survey questions should show what each option is as they ask about it.”

In response to concerns that the background information was not clearly visible, Councillor Taylor had an extra sentence added to the introduction that said: “Please view the background information tab below to see the full information about this engagement exercise.

“There is a briefing paper and a PowerPoint presentation containing visuals of the illustrative models we are seeking views on.”

Working mother of four Leila Erin-Jenkins, who has previously stood for election as a Labour candidate, said that she appreciated Councillor Taylor sharing the information on a group with more than 1,500 participants but found it difficult to find the detailed information.

She found the full information but said that it was not with the questions. When she found the background text, she was frustrated to find it was a PowerPoint presentation that she could not open on her phone.

She said: “I expect the thinking behind it was to offer a thorough explanation of why this consultation was needed. Unfortunately, it felt excessive and it certainly was not accessible to most people.

“It’s not ok to bury information and overload people. It will mean people give up, don’t read it and don’t give their views. I wonder who approved it in that format and who tested its accessibility.

“In my opinion as soon as you click the link, you should be shown what the three models are, with an explanation beneath.”

Jayne Smith, who has one son at secondary school and another in year five at primary school, was worried that proposed catchment changes might affect sibling links.

She said: “I’ve not received anything via our school. I hope the council will be contacting the schools to make sure they cascade the information to all parents.

“There are three consultation meetings. The first is the only one which is face-to-face and is just six days after the consultation document was published.

“It’s a lot to take in and absorb in such a short space of time in order to think of appropriate questions to ask.

“The consultations are all during weekday evenings which may not be easy for parents of children who are aged nine and below who will be the ones affected by these changes.”

A fourth public meeting has since been added. The events are scheduled for

30pm on Tuesday 8 October at Hove Town Hall

6pm on Thursday 10 October (online)

30pm on Wednesday 16 October (online)

30am on Monday 21 October (online)

The consultation is open until Wednesday 23 October.

Questions in the survey are

There are disparities between schools in different areas of the city. Do you think that we should maintain thriving and sustainable schools in all areas of the city?

The council believes all of our children have the right to the same education and standards. Do you agree on a system that supports all children to achieve and thrive?

Do you think that larger schools should reduce in size to create a more balanced school offer?

Then the survey asks for views on catchment areas, with three different options, as well as potential reductions in published admission numbers (PANs).

The council cannot reduce the PAN at some schools such as academies, free schools and some church schools. In Brighton and Hove, four of the ten schools set their own intake numbers

Brighton Alridge Community Academy (BACA)

Portslade Aldridge Community Academy (PACA)

Cardinal Newman Catholic School

The King’s School

Background information on the proposed catchment areas is available on the council’s website in the addendum to the People Overview and Scrutiny Committee agenda.

The committee is due to discuss the proposals at Hove Town Hall next Wednesday (9 October). The meeting is scheduled to start at 4pm and to be webcast on the council’s website.