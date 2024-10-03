A swimming school can use a back garden private pool four days a week after councillors granted a “part change of use”.

Members of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee voted six to three in favour of allowing the pool in Varndean Gardens to be used for lessons.

The swimming school can operate for up to 14 hours a week – for about two hours each morning and afternoon from Monday to Thursday.

At the meeting yesterday (Wednesday 2 October), the pool’s owner Nikolas Black told councillors that lessons had taken place for more than 10 years with only occasional complaints about parking.

He said: “When we first started, we were advised we did not need planning permission to do this by the swim school who originally started this.

“Over the years, we have never had formal complaints for the swimming lessons themselves. Occasionally, there has been some inconsiderate parking which we have always jumped on immediately.

“We’ve insisted people leave the pool mid-lesson if they park inconsiderately and block in any neighbours.”

Mr Black lets the pool to the swimming school Born 2 Swim and limits sessions to five learners – it used to be six – and lessons take place in term-time only.

Labour councillor Joy Robinson voted against the application because she was concerned about disability access through the garage.

She said: “I can’t get my thoughts away from the lack of disabled access and therefore the inequality of this site.

“Everything else is fine and good. The parking could be a bit of an issue. But I can’t get beyond that.”

Mr Black said that the pool was built in the 1980s and had two steps into the pool room itself and was reached through a relatively wide door.

He said that lessons were for babies and younger children and, while some may have special needs, the school did not provide specialist teaching for youngsters with physical impairments.

Conservative councillor Carol Theobald voted in favour, saying: “When I first looked at this, I thought it’s quite an ugly building in the garden – but it looks good inside and it’s got changing rooms.

“There don’t seem to have been many complaints for the last 10 years so I’m not too worried about that.”

Green councillor Sue Shanks said that the classes had been going on but parking and noise issues should be monitored.

She said: “There is some suggestion (from objectors) that businesses are not appropriate there but that’s what we’ve got. I don’t know if we have good grounds to refuse it.”