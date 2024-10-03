Slashing the cost of parking in Brighton despite rising visitor numbers will make traffic jams and pollution worse, environmentalists are warning.

Hiking parking charges in recent years has seen the number of people parking in council car parks drop – even as the number of visitors overall has gone up.

Brighton and Hove City Council last week voted to reduce charges after a reduction in people parking in its car parks had hit revenues despite the price rises.

A spokesperson for Brighton Active Travel said: “The whole parking strategy is a multi-storey mess.

“More and more people coming there because the city is a nicer place to be when there are fewer cars. After all, it’s why people flock to the Lanes, Churchill Square and the beach – all traffic-free honeypots.

“They are quieter, the air is cleaner and there’s no risk of collisions.

“Making the city noisier, dirtier and more dangerous with more traffic really will deter visitors.

“Boosting traffic to council car parks reduces the safety of people who walk, wheel and ride bicycles in those areas.

“Only last year plans were started to improve the streets around London Road car park, to make them safer, cleaner and more vibrant.

“That’s been truly trashed by the parking strategy and this street will now suffer more and for even longer – traffic noise, air pollution, broken roads, and pavements that are absent or blocked.

“Reducing parking charges doesn’t help the poorest. People with little money are the least likely to own cars. People with the most money are most likely to own several cars and are more likely to drive.

“Reducing car parking charges will help the richest more than anyone. The city will become less pleasant and more polluted for everybody.”

Steve Davis, Green Group Convenor, said: “Labour’s decision to reduce parking fees on the back of this is totally incoherent. They promised in their 2023 manifesto to cut vehicle pollution and this will do the opposite.

“By making parking fees cheaper, they are actively encouraging people to travel to our city by car, increasing pollution, congestion and road danger, while slowing buses.

“It also flies in the face of the auditors report from earlier this year, which explicitly stated that fees and charges must be raised to keep the city’s budget on-track – something Labour should really have more of an eye on, given their administration’s current £10m predicted overspend.

“Residents deserve better than these fiscally and environmentally irresponsible decisions.”

The short-term action plan approved includes

review signs to promote PayPoint

reduce fees for underused parking areas

introduce paid parking in some light-touch areas

bring in weekend parking tariffs

ensure charges in parks are similar to surrounding parking zone

continue with financial recovery plan

In the medium term 2025, the council is considering a trial of virtual permits and offering “displacement permits” for use in neighbouring parking zones.

Proposals also include renaming car parks after nearby attractions and trying to attract commuters to the under-used London Road car park.

By 2027, the council is looking to reduce the number of emission categories for all permits to two.

The council hopes to be able to enforce pavement parking rules if the government changes the law and to align on-street and off-street charges.

By 2030, the aim is to explore charges based on vehicle size, create or merge new parking zones, simplify restrictions and bring in more red routes.