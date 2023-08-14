Western Road is reopening to eastbound buses today, ending eight months of diversions.

Temporary traffic lights will now be used while the major project to improve Western Road for pedestrians continues.

Brighton and Hove City Council says it will need to temporarily close Preston Street and Sillwood Road to through traffic.

It said: “We’re going to be reopening Western Road to eastbound buses today.

“We want to thank the residents impacted for their patience while the diversion has been in place.”

Last month, the council said Western Road will be closed overnight in stages from August to January.

When work first started on Western Road, buses were diverted via Upper North Street.

But when that closed because of damaged water mains, buses were instead diverted via Seven Dials, causing delays to services across the city.

Residents of the roads initially used for the diversion took the council to court over a temporary traffic regulation order (TTRO) which removed the weight restriction in Upper North Street allowing buses to be diverted along it.

However, the case was never formally heard as the diversion was due to end before a full hearing was scheduled.

Remaining pavement and road resurfacing work between Montpelier Road and Churchill Square will now happen from December, with the redesign of the junction with Dyke Road and work opposite Churchill Square due to happen from January to June next year. This may be subject to change.

The improvements to Western Road include

a resurfaced road

resurfaced and tidier pavements

a simpler road layout

improved pedestrian crossings

more cycle parking, seating, and tree planting

new street lighting

The changes also include redesigning the Dyke Road junction with Western Road. This will reduce waiting times for buses and pedestrians here and at the Clock Tower.