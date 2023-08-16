A date has been set for the trial of a Brighton man charged with stabbing another man in Whitehawk last month.

William Miller, 42, of Whitehawk Close, is alleged to have stabbed Ryan Greer on Friday 14 July, wounding him with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.

The stabbing was alleged to have happened at Miller’s home address in Whitehawk.

And he is expected to face a trial by jury, lasting about five days, starting on Monday 8 January.

The trial date was set at Hove Crown Court today (Wednesday 16 August) by Judge Gary Lucie.

Miller, who is in custody, was formally charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding Ryan Greer with intent to do him grievous bodily harm (GBH).

The judge said that there should be a “case management” hearing on Friday 20 October when Miller is expected to be brought back to court.

Otherwise, he must wait in prison until his trial in the new year.