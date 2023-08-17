Students at the Brighton Aldridge Community Academy (BACA) were celebrating better than expected A level results today (Thursday 17 August).

The school said that students had performed exceptionally well, earning nearly half a grade higher than anticipated.

Meanwhile, students on applied general courses earned at least one grade higher on average.

The school said that there were exceptional results for construction students and those learning about electrical installation, plumbing and carpentry.

BACA principal Jack Davies said: “I am exceptionally proud of our students and I look forward to seeing what they go on to achieve in the future.

“I’d like to thank our teachers, support staff and wider school community for the incredibly important role they’ve played in helping our students succeed.

“Each and every one of our learners has applied themselves superbly to their studies and are reaping the rewards for this hard work and dedication.

“I wish them the very best of luck with their next steps.”

One student, Taylor Cox, said: “I have had a fantastic experience being at BACA. I have really grown as a person with the amazing support from everyone.

“I’m thrilled to receive my results which were beyond my expectations.”

Despite all the challenges stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and the national backdrop of harsher grading from exam boards, BACA said that its sixth formers had earned one of the school’s strongest ever set of results.

Some of those who received top grades include Lewis Packer, who plans to study sport and exercise science at Brighton University after achieving a triple distinction* in sport and sport science.

Elliot Bewick, who received a double distinction* in digital media and a B in History, has started his own digital media and marketing business ETB Media.

Guy Moore has accepted an unconditional offer to study sport coaching at Cardiff Metropolitan University after earning a double distinction* in sport and a B in photography.