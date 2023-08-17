The A level pass rate at Varndean College this year was 98 per cent, with a quarter of students achieving the highest grades – A* or A.

Half of those at Brighton sixth form college achieved A*, A or B and three quarters earned A*, A, B or C grades, the college said.

The pass rate for students taking vocational courses was also 98 per cent pass overall, with half of students gaining the highest grades of distinction* and distinction.

Varndean College said: “The vast majority of our students have gone on to their first-choice university.

“Varndean College is once again incredibly proud of the achievements of its students this year who have yet again achieved an outstanding record of A level and vocational course results overall.

“Students completing their studies this year have faced extreme challenges in getting to what was for the majority of them their first public examination.

“GCSEs in 2021 were replaced by teacher-assessed grades following a series of lockdowns.

“Our results compare very favourably with 2019 pre-pandemic levels and are a testament to the hard work and talent of our wonderful students here at Varndean College.

“We are immensely proud of all of our students and our teaching staff have worked tirelessly with students to ensure that they were prepared for these examinations and that their results reflect their effort and commitment.

Varndean College principal Donna-Marie Janson said: “We are incredibly proud of our students this year and of what they have achieved in what is for most of them their first set of public examinations.

“They have dealt admirably with this milestone and they have been inspiring to work with, to teach and to get to know.

“Our students are quite frankly amazing and they and their loved ones should feel as proud of themselves as we do for their spirited determination and for all they have achieved.

“I would like to thank and commend my entire staff for their continued hard work and dedication to ensuring that students have the best possible opportunities and the best possible experience.

“I would also like to thank all the parents and families of our students who have supported us throughout. We could not have done it without you.”

The college said: “This A level success follows Varndean’s successful International Baccalaureate results in July when IB students achieved a pass rate of 100 per cent, with an average point score of 36.16, equivalent to at least three A grades at A level.

“An incredible 42 per cent scored 40 points or more, the equivalent of three A* grades at A level and 57 per cent of subject scores were at the top grades of 6 and 7.

“This success cannot be underestimated given the challenges faced during the last few years and we are immensely proud of their achievements.”

The college said that 92 per cent of IB students applying to university had received offers for Russell Group universities, with two heading to Oxford University.

Laura Boyd, who scored 42 points, is due to read philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford, while Amelia MacLeod, who scored 40 points, is due to read law, also at Oxford.

Anna Zhang, who also scored 42 points, has a place to study medicine at University College London.

Ella Tingley scored 44 points – an outstanding achievement, the college said, and just one point short of the maximum, placing her in the top 2 per cent of all IB students worldwide.

She has a place at Durham University to study civil engineering but may take a gap year instead and apply to Oxbridge.