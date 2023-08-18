The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for the second day in a row, covering tonight (Friday 18 August) and tomorrow morning.

There is also the possibility of more than 2in of rain within a few hours and hail stones almost as big as a 1in marble

The official forecaster said: “Thunderstorms may cause flooding and disruption on Friday night.

“While many places will see relatively small amounts of rain, some heavy, possibly torrential thunderstorms are likely to develop during Friday evening across parts of south east England.

“Overnight, they are expected to move north before easing during the early hours of Saturday morning.

“While rainfall amounts are expected to vary significantly, there is the potential for a few places to see up to 20mm to 40mm in one hour and 40mm to 60mm in two to three hours.

“In addition to heavy rain, hail up to 2cm in diameter and frequent lightning are additional hazards accompanying more active thunderstorms.

“These are slightly more likely across the east of the area including East Anglia, Kent and East Sussex.”