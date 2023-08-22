The women’s Rugby World Cup finals are coming to the Falmer stadium – 10 years after the venue hosted one of the most memorable matches of the men’s tournament.

World Rugby and the game’s governing body in England, the RFU (Rugby Football Union), have worked with the government to select the stadiums and dates for the next women’s finals in 2025.

The Brighton Community Stadium, in Falmer, is one of eight locations where 16 rugby-playing nations will compete.

The stadium also hosted three women’s football matches last year as England’s Lionesses took part in the Euro 2022 finals, going on to win the tournament at Wembley.

At the men’s Rugby World Cup 2015, fans flocked to Brighton and watched Japan stun South Africa – and shock the pundits – with the underdogs winning 34-32.

Councillor Alan Robins, who chairs Brighton and Hove City Council’s Culture, Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Economic Development Committee, said: “We are thrilled, once again, to have been selected to showcase women’s sport at the highest level.

“Having hosted the Lionesses during their journey to becoming European Champions last year, it will be wonderful to welcome rugby players and fans from around the world in 2025.

“Being a host city for the women’s Rugby World Cup brings with it a fantastic opportunity to open up more opportunities for women and girls to play as well as involve local people in the tournament and enhance our growing reputation as a major sporting city.”

Sixteen teams are due to compete in the tournament from the first match on Friday 22 August 2025 to the Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham on Saturday 27 September.

The venues and host towns and cities have been chosen to try to attract more people to the sport, taking the game across the country and engaging with diverse communities to provide a family-focused festival of rugby.

Red Rose and Saracens player Jess Breach said: “After 2015 with the boys, it’s amazing to have rugby come back to Brighton with the girls for the 2025 Rugby World Cup.

“Brighton is a brilliant seaside city where I played when I was younger which makes it even more exciting.”

Brighton and Hove Albion chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber said: “We’re delighted to be chosen as one of the eight host venues for Rugby World Cup 2025.

“The men’s game in the 2015 World Cup when Japan beat South Africa was one of the most amazing days we’ve had at the stadium and I’m sure the matches we host in 2025 will create many more lasting memories.

“Our women and girls programme is an integral and hugely important part of our commitment to women’s football at the club and we’re delighted to extend that support for women’s sport to world-class rugby too.

“We look forward to welcoming the teams and the supporters attending the Rugby World Cup in 2025 and to showcasing our stadium and the city of Brighton and Hove.”

England, France, New Zealand and Canada have already qualified for the 2025 finals after finishing in the top four of the 2021 tournament. England – twice winners – were runners up last time for a sixth time.

The remaining places are to be filled via World Rugby’s new women’s international 15s tournament, WXV, and regional competitions next year.

The full schedule of matches and ticket details will be announced next year.

The host venues are