Hundreds of Ukrainians will be celebrating their country’s independence at a festival in Brighton this weekend.

The free event is being held at the clock tower in Preston Park on Saturday (26 August) and everyone is welcome to attend.

Two small choirs, a dance performance, stalls and food will be available from 4pm to 8pm.

And professional sax player Rick Bonner, from Eastbourne, will also be appearing.

Iryna Olyanovska, one of the organisers, said: “Ukraine celebrates its independence from the Soviet Union, which was gained on August 24, 1991, with a public holiday, so we are waiting a couple more days to celebrate it on Saturday.

“At the moment, there are about 550 Ukrainians here under the Homes for Ukraine scheme which was set up after the Russians invaded in February last year.

“With people who already lived here, there’s probably about 700 Ukrainians in the Brighton and Hove area.”

Brighton and Hove City Council has given the organisers a small grant towards the cost of the event and the mayor Jackie O’Quinn is due to attend.

Organisers hope to raise money for causes in Ukraine. The most recent shipment included a tonne of dog and cat food to help pets in the country.

Fundraisers here have been able to raise money for a van and are looking to send medical supplies to Ukraine with any money raised at Saturday’s event.

Organisers say some food stalls will be available but would like to hear from burger van businesses or ice cream sellers who can attend.

They can be contacted on Facebook via the Brighton – stop the war in Ukraine page.